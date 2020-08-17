Online classes may be extended to about 7 to 8 hours — DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — Online classes may be extended to about seven to eight hours, as the coming school year should end by May next year, the Department of Education said Monday.

Education Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said adjustments have to be made after DepEd moved the resumption of classes from the original schedule of August 24 to October 5.

“We need to abide by the law that it has to be about 200 to 220 calendar days and therefore there has to be some adjustments,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

“The academic year will necessarily be adjusted, probably May,” he said when asked when the academic calendar would have to end next year.

Asked further on what adjustments could be done by DepEd, he said: “There are several things. It can be done through extensions of all the classes. That means from 6 hours, it can be extended to about 7 to 8 hours in a day just so we can extend the number of hours for the delivery of the minimum essential learning competencies.”

He added that DepEd will issue corresponding guidelines on this possible adjustment.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones earlier explained that the resumption of classes was rescheduled in consideration of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna still in effect until August 18.

Mateo noted that the delivery of materials that will be used in the blended learning method for the coming school year was hampered since there was no public transportation that could be used in these areas.

“That is the reason why we changed the opening from August 24 to October 5. But it does not mean, after conferring with the office of the executive secretary, that private schools that will be opening before October 5 cannot do so,” he added.