3,314 new COVID-19 cases bring total to over 164,000 — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 164,474 as of Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020, the Department of Health (DOH) said in their bulletin.

According to DOH, there are 3,314 newly-reported cases added into the total, of which 1,918 came from just the National Capital Region. Other areas with most cases are Cavite with 274, Laguna (219), Rizal (118), and Bulacan (105).

These areas are currently under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status, which would expire by Tuesday, August 18. No new announcement has been made as of posting time.

Another 237 reported recoveries bring the total number of recovered patients to 112,759, while 18 deaths pushes the death toll to 2,681. DOH said that 93 duplicates from the total case count were removed after validation — including 64 recovered cases and two deaths.

