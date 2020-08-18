Kanlaon emits steam, remains under Alert Level 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island has been observed to be emitting moderate steam in the past 24 hours.

At least four volcanic earthquakes were also recorded in the vicinity of Mt. Kanlaon, which is currently under Alert Level 1, for the said period.

In its bulletin on Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, Phivolcs said the moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes rose 500 meters before drifting northwest and northeast.

Phivolcs hoisted the Alert Level 1 status over Mount Kanlaon last March 11 after it recorded multiple volcanic activities. For consecutive days in June, over 100 earthquakes were logged in the vicinity of the volcano.

READ: Fewer quakes but steam emission continues at Mt. Kanlaon

As of August 2, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) noted that sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission of the volcano measured at an average of 1,012 tonnes daily.

Based on the ground deformation data from the continuous global positioning system (GPS) measurements, Phivolcs said there is slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes of the volcano since May 2020.

“While short-term electronic tilt monitoring on the southeastern flanks recorded inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21, 2020,” Phivolcs said.

The agency added that the conditions observed may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes underground.

While the volcano remains under Alert Level 1 and thus, has entered a period of unrest, Phivolcs reminded the public and concerned local government units (LGUs) to strictly observe the prohibition of entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) “due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.”

“Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” Phivolcs added. / dcb