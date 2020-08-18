Government officials among those charged for SAP distribution irregularities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) has filed charges against 90 individuals from around Central Visayas, which includes government officials, who were involved in the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) distribution irregularities.

Police Major Ronald Allan Tolosa, deputy director of the CIDG-7 told reporters on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, that they already filed in court charges for violation of Republic Act 3019, or the anti-graft and corrupt practices act; RA 6713, or the code of conduct and ethical standards for public officials and employees; and RA 11469, or the Bayanihan Act.

Among the 90 individuals were government officials. These are 23 barangay captains, 13 barangay councilors, one SK Chairman, three barangay secretary, four barangay health workers, eight Purok leaders, four social workers, three barangay tanods, and five SAP enumerators. There were also 26 civilian individuals who were unqualified to be SAP recipients but have received the money.

Of the 23 barangay captains charged, three are from Cebu City. These are the village chiefs of Barangays Zapatera, Basak San Nicolas, and San Jose.

“Na file na nato ni nag paabot nalang ta sa resolution gikan sa korte,” said Tolosa.

(We already filed these and are just waiting for the resolution from the court.)

The investigation started last April when the SAP was being distributed to the community and reports about irregularities were received by the office coming from some beneficiaries who were not able to receive their aid.

The SAP aid is the government’s emergency subsidy for Filipino families affected with the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine due to the threats of the COVID-19.

“Aduna kitay mga complainant niini, aduna kitay mga witnesses niini gihapon so gipang kuhaan ni silag statement og kadtong mga documentary evidence gihapon maoy mga gi submit nato atol sa pag file natog kaso sa mga opisyal nga na involve niini,” Tolosa added.

(We have a complaint about this, we have witnesses too and we got their statements and documentary evidence which we submitted when we filed a case against the officials involved.) /bmjo