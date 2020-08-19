PDEA-7 nabs drug personality in Sibonga, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A man listed under the drug watch list in Sibonga, Cebu is now behind bars.

Delfin Edwin B. Sarda, alias Tatay, was arrested during a buy-bust operation by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Tuesday night, August 18, 2020, in Barangay Bahay in Sibonga.

The 54-year-old Sarda is from barangay Tubod of the same town.

Authorities were able to confiscate at least 28 small packs of suspected illegal drugs with a market value of P34,000.

Sarda was reported through PDEA-7’s program, Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins Facebook page. He was also identified to be part of the local drug group operation in Simala, Sibonga.

Based on initial investigation, Sarda is able to dispose up to 100 grams per week in the area and in neighboring villages.

Sarda is currently detained at the detention facility of PDEA-7 in Sudlon, Lahug, here. Cases for violation of Section 5 and 11 of Article II of RA 9165 or the selling and possession of illegal drugs will be filed against him. /bmjo