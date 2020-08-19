PH COVID-19 cases surpass 170K mark with additional 4,650 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tally surpassed the 170,000-mark on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, as the Department of Health (DOH) logged in additional 4,650 cases.

According to the latest data of the DOH, there are now a total of 173,774 COVID-19 infections in the country, of which 57,498 are active cases.

Most of the new cases tallied were from Metro Manila with 3,092, next is Cavite with 249 cases, Laguna with 194, Rizal with 189 and Bulacan with 136.

The total number of recoveries is now at 113,481 after the DOH recorded 761 patients who successfully recovered from the disease.

But the death toll rose to 2,795 as 111 new fatalities were reported, the DOH added.

There were 89 duplicates that were removed from the total case count, of which 69 were recoveries and two were fatalities.

The DOH also noted that there were 27 cases previously reported as recovered, but after final validation, it was 26 deaths and one active case.

One more case, the DOH added, was previously reported as a fatality but was later validated as a case of recovery.