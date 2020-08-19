Siquijor to accept first batch of LSI from Cebu on Aug. 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The island province of Siquijor will start accepting locally stranded individuals (LSIs) from Cebu on August 23, 2020.

This was agreed upon on August 19, 2020, when the Siquijor Provincial Task Force (COVID-19) convened to discuss their COVID-19 response after the province recorded its first cases this month.

Governor Zaldy Villa convened the task force and decided it was time the province to accept the LSIs from Cebu provided they are negative to the coronavirus.

The Siqujior COVID-19 task force said that the LSIs must be quarantined for three days in a designated hotel in Cebu City before they can board a ship to Siquijor.

In the hotel, they will undergo a swab test, and if the LSI is positive, he or she will be referred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

The province will prioritize senior citizens, PWDs, pregnant women, families with infant, medical patients and their respective watchers, and those who have mental health issues.

The Siquijor Capitol will release the schematic process for these LSIs in the coming days.

The task force urged the LSIs to follow these protocols for their safe return to the island.

Siquijor currently has four COVID-19 cases from currently isolated at the Caipilan Quarantine Facility. /bmjo

