MGB-7 tells Cebu City to widen of road in Agsungot following mini landslide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) has asked Cebu City to widen the road in Barangay Agsungot following the mini landslide the caused a total blockage of the road on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the City Council’s chairperson for infrastructure, said the MGB-7 recommended the widening of the road to avoid inconvenience to motorists should an incident like this happens again.

The councilor accompanied MGB-7 to the site of the landslide to check the area and investigate the incident.

However, Guardo said a widening may take time because the city government cannot yet conduct construction works this season since the ground is too soft.

The heavy rains in recent days have contributed to the softening of the ground in the area, causing one of the retaining walls to collapse. Boulders fell to the road, making it impassable.

The recent earthquake also disturbed the already vulnerable ground, causing the collapse.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has already cordoned the area and diverted traffic to other roads such as the Binaliw Road.

Guardo said while the city cannot work on the widening, the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) will be working on the road clearing so the road can be passable again.

The councilor reminded the public to be more vigilant, especially with recent mini landslides in Barangay Agsungot and in Barangay Kalunasan.

“Let’s be vigilant and be mindful and report immediately to their barangay official any unusual movement of soil or noticeable cracks in their area so our disaster team and engineering team can respond immediately,” said Guardo. /bmjo