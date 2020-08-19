Rock wall in Brgy Agsungot, Cebu City collapses due to rain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A retaining wall made of rocks near the Agsungot-Binaliw border here was destroyed in a mini landslide on Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRMMO) Head Harold Alcontin told CDN Digital that they received the report of the landslide in Barangay Agsungot at around 5 p.m.

Fortunately, the mini landslide was at least 300 meters away from the nearest house. No property was reported destroyed nor was anyone reported injured in the landslide.

Still, the CDRRMO has cordoned the area for safety reasons and traffic to the Binaliw road was redirected to avoid any disturbance in the area.

Alcontin said rain may have caused the wall to collapse.

“Medyo nihumok na gyod ang yuta anang dapita kay sigeg ulan nya naglinog pa gyod gahapon, natarog ra gyod. Ato lang gyod gicordon hangtud malimpyo ni sa DEPW (Department of Engineering and Public Works) ugma,” said Alcontin.

(The ground has softened because of the rain and there was also an earthquake yesterday which may have cased the ground to move. We have cordoned the area until the DEPW can clean it up tomorrow.)

The CDRRMO already stationed personnel and requested police presence in the cordoned site to avoid disturbances.

Alcontin said mini landslides, flash floods, and other rain-brought disasters are going to be common in the coming days because of the heavy rains brought by the monsoon and the low-pressure area at the Pacific Ocean currently monitored by the state’s weather bureau.

He urged mountain barangays and barangays with river settlements to monitor these areas as early as now and evacuate residents in danger zones.

They should also identify danger zones along the road and put up signs for motorists and pedestrians. /bmjo