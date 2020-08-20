Cebu CDRRMO on blue alert due to heavy rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is under blue alert due to the heavy rains expected from an incoming low-pressure area (LPA) currently 405 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The recent heavy rains have forced the CDRRMO to be on blue alert as reports of mini landslides, flash floods, and lowland flooding have begun to surface from various areas of the city.

A blue alert means that at least half of the CDRRMO team is always on standby to respond to any disaster in any part of the city.

Such were the cases of lowland flooding in Barangays Basak Pardo and Tejero on August 13, 2020, flashfloods that took away 22 homes in Barangay Bonbon on August 17, 2020, and a mini landslide in Barangay Agsungot on August 19, 2020.

The CDRRMO will have a slight relief today as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Association (PAGASA) Visayas expects period of rains, sunshine, and cloudy skies.

Still, PAGASA Visayas said there will be more chances of rain, which will once again place riverside areas and mountain areas at a danger.

“Expected gyod kaayo ni nato run nga sigeg ulan-ulan, humok gyod atong mga yuta. Mao na importante kaayo nga magmatngon ta kanunay sa ato palibot,” said Harold Alcontin, the head of the CDRRMO.

(It is expected that our grounds will be softer due to the frequent rains. This is why it is important for us to be always vigilant.)

Alcontin already assigned personnel to constantly check the mountain areas for possible landslides including at Barangay Agsungot.

However, he said the CDRRMO needs the help of the barangays to ensure the safety of the residence. He said the barangays must already check the danger zones in their areas and should heavy rain come, evacuate the residents ahead of time.

He urged the barangay chiefs in mountain barangays to be on blue alert as well especially if the LPA pass through Central Visayas in the next few days.

Alcontin also reminded the public that their safety is in their hands during disasters and they must always be prepared to evacuate anytime. / bmjo