Bogo COVID-19 cases down to 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bogo City is now down to two from a total of 65.

In an update on Thursday, August 20, 2020, the city government reported that there is no l infections in the city for the day.

The city also said Patient no. 63 has already recovered from the viral infection. The newly-recovered patient is a 23-year-old male from the city’s Barangay Sto. Rosario.

This is the second consecutive day that the city, located some 98 kilometers north of Cebu City, did not log any new infection.

As of Thursday, Bogo City already had 63 total confirmed cases. of the number, 61 have recovered while one succumbed to the illness.

“Sulod sa duha ka adlaw, wala kitay napuno nga bag-o nga kaso sa COVID-19 diri sa atuang Dakbayan. Karon sab adlawa, totally recovered na si Patient 63 nga lumulupyo sa Barangay Sto. Rosario ug mapuno siya sa atuang tally sa recoveries nga karon anaa na sa 61,” the advisory reads.

(In two days now, we have not logged a new case of COVID-19 here in our city. Today, Patient 63 of Barangay Sto. Rosario has also fully recovered and is added to our tally of recoveries that is now at 61.)

However, the data posted by the local government unit varies with that of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

Based on the COVID-19 tracker of the DOH-7, the total number of infections in the city is at 72 with the last case detected last August 14. Of the number, DOH-7 said 66 patients have already been cleared and discharged.

For the entire Cebu province, DOH-7 has reported a total of 4,144 confirmed cases of which 3,101 have recovered. The province has a total of 272 deaths among its COVID-19 cases. /bmjo

