SK in Cebu City to begin receiving P1M financial aid starting August 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Cebu City will finally receive their long-awaited P1 million financial assistance starting today, August 20, 2020.

This financial assistance was promised since 2019 for all the SKs in the 80 barangay as a subsidy for their activities brought by their inability to get their fund allocations from the barangay over confusions with the Commission on Audit (COA) regulations.

The city approved of the subsidy so that the SKs could function and conduct their activities for the youth all over the city.

The SK Federation in Cebu City repeatedly asked Mayor Edgardo Labella to release the P1 million subsidy when the pandemic began, but there were problems with the release still due to COA regulations.

This time, Labella assured that the SK councils would finally receive their financial assistance provided that they would comply with the necessary requirements such as a project plan and budget plan for the P1 million.

The financial assistance can be used for 40 percent preparedness, 30 percent response, and 30 percent to help in the recovery of the affected families of the pandemic.

“The SK has a vital role in nation-building and the role of youth in governance. That is why we will release the P1 million to the SKs in the 80 barangays,” said Labella.

Mayor Labella urged the SKs to use the budget for the equitable access to quality education, disaster risk reduction and resiliency, youth employment and livelihood, health and anti-drug abuse, and COVID-19 response.

Particularly, the mayor said the SKs should help reduce the drug problem in their barangays and craft programs to help the youth avoid drugs or to free themselves of illegal drugs.

“Unta dili mausikan ning subsidy nga gihatag sa dakbayan (I hope they will not waste the subsidy provided to them),” said Labella./dbs