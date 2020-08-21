Qatar increases daily flights from Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mactan airport now serves daily flights between Cebu and Doha in Qatar.

This developed after airport authorities from the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) announced that Qatar Airways had increased the frequency of its flights to and from Cebu. MCIA is the country’s second busiest airport.

A press release dated August 19 from the airline group stated that they planned to relaunch 550 weekly flights over 85 destinations, including Cebu.

“The airline’s continuous operations throughout the pandemic and its variety of fuel-efficient aircraft have also enabled it to rapidly increase frequencies, offering passengers more flexible travel options to many destinations,” said Qatar Airways.

It can be recalled that Qatar Airways last July 24 resumed its flights between Cebu and Doha. But back then, operations were only limited to three days a week only.

The airline said they had started serving daily flights for Cebu and Doha since August 12.

Aside from Cebu, the airline giant has also reopened its routes to and from Ankara, Clark, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka, Adelaide, Auckland, Houston, Kigali, London Gatwick, Nairobi, Philadelphia and Sialkot. /dbs