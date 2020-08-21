Masbate quake aftershock recorded on Aug. 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aftershocks of the strong quake that rocked Masbate last Tuesday, August 18 were still recorded after a few days since it happened.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded a 3.6-magnitude aftershock 18 kilometers southeast of Cataingan in Masbate at 4:01 p.m. on Friday, August 21.

While intensities were reported in nearby areas such as in Ormoc City, Naval, Biliran, and Palo in Leyte, several netizens in Cebu claimed to have also felt the tremors here.

Last August 18, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook Masbate and other nearby provinces in Southern Luzon and Visayas, including Cebu. The epicenter of the quake was located in Cataingan town, and resulted in damage to several infrastructure within the community.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where continental plates collide causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity./dbs