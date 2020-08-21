CPA: Close to 8k passengers left Cebu ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Port officers in Cebu have recorded close to 8,000 individuals, who have left the island-province.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA), on August 20, announced that a total of 11, 910 locally stranded individuals (LSIs), Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), and Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) have passed through various ports in Cebu province as of August 19.

Of this number, 4,099 were bound for Cebu while the remaining 7,811 were bound for outside provinces and regions.

CPA also advised outbound passengers to proceed directly to the Coast Guard Stations assigned to review and check their travel documents before going to their designated port terminals.

“As thousands of passengers are expected to continuously flock to the port area to return to their respective hometowns, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has urged all travelers outbound Cebu to proceed directly to their designated Coast Guard Stations for the review and validation of their travel documents as required under National Task Force Order No. 2020-02 before they proceed to their assigned port terminals,” said CPA.

Below is the list of destinations and the corresponding Coast Guard Stations assigned to review documents of passengers bound for these respective areas.

Passengers bound for Tagbilaran City, Tubigon, Cagayan de Oro, Larena Siquijor, and Plaridel via Lite Shipping Corporation; Surigao, Masbate, Calbayog, Iloilo, Ozamis, Nasipit, Palompon, Surigao, Dumaguete, Dapitan and Maasin via Cokaliong Shipping Lines; and passengers bound for Talibon, Bohol via VG Roro are instructed to proceed to the Coast Guard Station at Pier 1, located outside the Port Main Gate.

Passengers bound for Tubigon, Bohol via Fast Cat, and those bound for Hilongos, Leyte via Gloria V are directed to proceed to the Coast Guard Station in front of Pier 3, Passenger Terminal.

All passengers bound for Manila, Dipolog, Surigao, Ormoc, Hilongos, Iloilo and Ozamis via 2GO, Transasia Shipping Lines, Medallion Transport Inc., and Roble Shipping Lines via Pier 4 may proceed to the Coast Guard Station in front of Pier 3 for the processing and validation of their travel requirements.

Since Cebu City has shifted to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ), inter-island ferry operations have resumed transporting LSIs, OFWs, and other individuals back to their hometowns outside Cebu./dbs