Murdered ex-cop’s alleged link to Jaguar probed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Alleged link to a slain suspected drug lord based in Cebu City may be a possible motive in the killing of a former policeman in Panglao, Bohol on August 21.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they were investigating reports about slain former Police Officer 3 (PO3) Ramon Bolongaita’s alleged ties with the late “drug lord” Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.

This developed after an unidentified assailant shot and killed this morning, August 21, 2020, former PO3 Bolongaita, who was then riding his bicycle along Purok 3 Valenzuela, Barangay Poblacion, Panglao, Bohol.

Read: Ex-cop shot dead in Panglao, Bohol

Ferro said that they were verifying reports that Bolongaita was allegedly one of the bodyguards and allegedly the driver of Diaz when Bolongaita was still assigned in Cebu City until his retirement in January 2016.

“He is allegedly the driver of Jaguar and his bodyguard …we are still backtracking,” said Ferro about reported links of Bolongaita to Jaguar Diaz.

According to a June 18, 2016 CDN report, Jaguar Diaz allegedly started selling illegal drugs in the early 2000s, and he was killed on June 17, 2016 in a shootout with Cebu City policemen in one of Jaguar’s hideouts in Las Piñas City, Rizal.

Read: JAGUAR IS DEAD

Ferro, however, said that they were still checking the records when Bolongaita was assigned in Cebu City especially that ambush incident in Barangay Busay, Cebu City, where he was allegedly involved in.

With this thrust in the investigation of Bolongaita’s death, Ferro said that they were considering the former policeman’s killing as a possible drug-related killing.

However, the PRO-7 director said that they were not also discounting other possible motives since there had been no final conclusion yet on why the former policeman was killed./dbs