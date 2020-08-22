Asturias, Cebu mayor afflicted with COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another local chief executive in Cebu province has been afflicted with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Asturias Mayor Jose Antonio Pintor tested positive of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the local government’s public information office (PIO) announced on Saturday, August 22.

“Karong adlawa, among subo nga ipahibalo kaninyo nga ang atoang amahan sa lungsod sa Asturias, si Mayor Anto Pintor, mao na gayud ang nagpositibo sa maong sakit,” the PIO said.

(Today, we are saddened to inform everyone that our own mayor, Mayor Anto Pintor, have tested positive of the infection.)

The town’s PIO said Pintor and his wife underwent swab testing last August 19 after showing symptoms of the disease. Laboratory test results came out the following day, August 20.

Pintor is the 6th mayor in Cebu island confirmed to have COVID-19.

While Pintor was confirmed to have COVID-19, his wife, on the other hand, tested negative of SARS-CoV-2, said the PIO.

They also said that the mayor’s health condition remained stable, but he was transferred to an undisclosed hospital for ‘proper monitoring’.

Following this development, the local government of Asturias, a third-class municipality located around 75 kilometers northwest of Cebu City, also said they began disinfecting the town hall to ensure the safety of its employees.

“Ang atong contact tracing team dali nga ning respondi pinaagi sa pag isolate sa mga direct contacts aron mapahigayonan ug swab test ang mga angayan niini,” the PIO added.

(Our contact tracing team immediately responded by isolating all direct contacts of the mayor so they can proceed in doing swab tests upon them.)

Asturias is currently under a state of modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). /dbs