Earthquake shakes parts of Davao Oriental
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked Davao Oriental on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The earthquake struck at 12:26 p.m. . Its epicenter was traced 68 kilometers southeast of Tarragona town.
The tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 28-kilometer depth of focus.
No aftershocks or damage to infrastructure are expected, Phivolcs said.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.