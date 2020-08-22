outbrain
MAGNITUDE 4.5

Earthquake shakes parts of Davao Oriental

By: Katrina Hallare - Inquirer.net | August 22,2020 - 01:59 PM

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked Davao Oriental on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake struck at 12:26 p.m. .  Its epicenter was traced 68 kilometers southeast of Tarragona town.

The tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 28-kilometer depth of focus.

No aftershocks or damage to infrastructure are expected,  Phivolcs said.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.