Earthquake shakes parts of Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked Davao Oriental on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake struck at 12:26 p.m. . Its epicenter was traced 68 kilometers southeast of Tarragona town.

The tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 28-kilometer depth of focus.

No aftershocks or damage to infrastructure are expected, Phivolcs said.