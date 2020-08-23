2 new cases, 9 recoveries in Toledo City on Aug. 22
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Toledo City’s active cases of the coronavirus disease dropped to 28 even with the addition of two new cases on Saturday, August 22, after this midwestern city logged 9 recoveries on the same day.
Its recoveries come from Barangays DAS – 5 and Poog – 4.
The city’s new cases, on the other hand, are from Barangays Poog and Poblacion, says an advisory posted by the Toledo City Health Depart Saturday night.
Confirmed Case (CC) # 178 is a 30-year-old male from Barangay Poog while CC#179 is a 72-year-old resident of Poblacion.
As of Saturday, Toledo City logged a total of 179 confirmed cases of the infection of which only 28 remain active. It also reported 141 recoveries and 10 deaths.
