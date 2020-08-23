Gino Cabrera, host, friend, brother, passes on at 32

To many whom he had worked with, he was an on-demand events host. But to his family and friends, Gino Cabrera was a ray of sunshine, a friend and a brother.

On August 18, he was diagnosed with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and anemia, and he was hospitalized in Chong Hua Hospital in Fuente Osmeña, Cebu City.

Due to complications and having a history of pneumonia, Cabrera contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and was placed under the Intensive Care Unit.

On August 22, 2020, he passed away at 32.

Cabrera, who was an events host, hosted CDN Digital’s Sinulog live coverage in 2019 with then CDN editors Rosemarie Holganza Borromeo and Lawyer Bingo Gonzales.

He also hosted the online news platform’s lifestyle show “FRESHTALKS” along with Michelle Joy Padayhag, where they feature local artists, singers, and entertainment personalities every Sunday of the week.

Passion for work

According to his sister Marymil, Cabrera would attend events and work as long as he could because he was passionate about his craft.

Their family’s exposure to the media industry inspired him to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. And at a very young age, Cabrera starred in a commercial for a local snack brand whose line “Kaon Ka? Palit Imo” became a household phrase among children in the 90s.

“Hosting events has been his life, and (he) would sometimes offer his services for free to his friends…” said Marymil.

As a son and a brother to his seven siblings, Cabrera would often give up his needs just to provide for his family.

His tenacity for wanting to achieve the goals of his siblings pushed him to strive hard.

“At a young age, he was able to support my education since high school,” said Cabrera.

According to his CDN co-host Michelle Padayhag, Gino has the tenacity for making guests feel comfortable during shows and cared for her friends and co-workers and would go the extra mile to check up on their health.

“I also treated him like an older brother. Like he knew the things and people that made me happy. During lockdowns, even if he wasn’t feeling well na, he never failed to check on me,” said Padayhag

And like all people in the entertainment industry, Cabrera, who showed determination and passion for his craft, will always be remembered by his family and friends as a ray of sunshine.

“We are thankful for our doctors who attended our family’s requests and for being so hands-on,” his sister said.

“However, there are really no words to describe how amazing he was as a brother, and [we] are lucky to have him,” she said. /dbs