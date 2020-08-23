Alcoy Mayor Sestoso tests positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Alcoy Mayor Michael Angelo Sestoso has been added to the list of local chief executives in Cebu to have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The local government unit announced the mayor’s health condition on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

In its official statement, the municipal government said Sestoso was in a stable condition and currently under isolation.

“Wala masuta kon diin ug sa unsang paagi nakuha sa atong Mayor kining maong virus, busa kita giawhag sa pagpadayong mabinantayon, sa pag-observe sa mga health protocols sama sa pagsul-ob [og] face masks, pag-mintenar sa social distancing ug kanunayng paghugas sa kamot,” the LGU said.

(It is not certain as to where or how our Mayor contracted the virus; thus, everyone is urged to continue to be vigilant and observe health protocols like mask-wearing, social distancing, and frequent handwashing.)

Alcoy is a fifth income class municipality located some 100 kilometers south of Cebu City. Sestoso is the sixth local chief executive in Cebu to be afflicted with the disease.

On Saturday, Asturias Public Information Office also announced that Mayor Anto Pintor contracted COVID-19.

The PIO said showed symptoms of the infection and was swabbed on August 19.

The contact tracing team immediately responded and isolated the mayor’s close contacts while disinfection in the municipal hall was also immediately conducted to ensure that the municipal employees are safe, the PIO said.

“Ang atong Mayor Anto Pintor anaa pud karon sa maayo’ng kahimtang ug padayon nga gi isolate sa tambalanan for proper monitoring. Among gihangyo ang tanan nga magpadayon sa pag amping ug nga atong i-apil sa atong mga pag ampo nga masulbad na kining atong COVID-19 crisis sa tibuok kalibutan,” the PIO added.

(Our Mayor Anto Pintor is doing well and he continues to be isolated in the hospital for proper monitoring. We are appealing to everyone to always be vigilant and to include in our prayers that the COVID-19 crisis in the world will be solved.)

Last June, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan was the first mayor in Cebu to test positive for COVID-19. Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura also tested positive on the same month while last August 6, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said her brother, Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia “is fighting COVID-19.”

The Municipality of Tuburan, last August 16, announced that Mayor Danilo Diamante tested positive for the virus./dbs