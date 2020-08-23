IN PHOTOS: Virtually empty Carbon market on Aug. 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Cebu City’s largest public market, Carbon is usually associated with images of jam-packed roads and stores with people milling around the maze-like area.

This is why it came as a surprise to some netizens when the City’s Market Operations Divisions (MOD) released photos they took on Sunday, August 23 showing a virtually empty Carbon Public Market.

The images showed not only deserted streets but also closed-up shops and the absence of various goods, from accessories to raw produce, being displayed.

Even if the city has already shifted to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ), authorities decided not to take any chances with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, and ordered for Carbon Public Market to be closed every Sundays for disinfection.

See photos below from Cebu City MOD.

/dbs