IN PHOTOS: Virtually empty Carbon market on Aug. 23
CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Cebu City’s largest public market, Carbon is usually associated with images of jam-packed roads and stores with people milling around the maze-like area.
This is why it came as a surprise to some netizens when the City’s Market Operations Divisions (MOD) released photos they took on Sunday, August 23 showing a virtually empty Carbon Public Market.
The images showed not only deserted streets but also closed-up shops and the absence of various goods, from accessories to raw produce, being displayed.
Even if the city has already shifted to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ), authorities decided not to take any chances with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, and ordered for Carbon Public Market to be closed every Sundays for disinfection.
See photos below from Cebu City MOD.
/dbs
