Travelers from NCR told to secure ‘letter of coordination’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The anti-coronavirus task force in Cebu City will now require the submission of additional documents by city residents who are coming home from the National Capital Region (NCR), where cases of the coronavirus disease remain high.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) here said that all locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and authorized persons outside of residences (APORs) who come from NCR will be asked to submit a Letter of Coordination that is issued by their barangay of residence here in the city.

“The Letter of Coordination is in addition to the requirement of a Travel Authority issued by the PNP JT COVID SHIELD for the LSIs. A letter of acceptance will no longer be required,” said an advisory which EOC czar and Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera signed on August 21.

Copies of the advisory were released this Monday morning, August 24, 2020.

“The same letter is also required for APORs coming from Metro Manila in addition to the requirement of a Travel Certificate from the Office of the Mayor (if via air travel) and the COVID-19 Task Force for Sea Ports and Coastal Areas (if via sea travel),” it added.

Local officials, the advisory said, decided on the additional requirement as a means to prevent the rapid transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Cebu City.

However, exemptions to the new rule will apply to APORs who come from national government agencies, local government officials, and other government personnel who have official business here and were issued with complete travel documents or mission orders by their respective offices.

Letter of Coordination

According to the EOC advisory, the Letter of Coordination must indicate the name, birth date, age, sex, sitio and barangay where the LSI or APOR will be going home to, and his/her contact number.

The certification must also specify a facility or a place where the traveler will undergo quarantine for 14 days.

“It must be emphasized that all arriving LSIs and APORs are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Cebu City,” the advisory reads.

The quarantine area could be a house that is conducive to the implementation of effective quarantine procedures. This means that the returning LSI or APOR must have a separate bedroom and bathroom. They may also occupy an accredited apartment or hotel or stay at the barangay isolation center.

“As recommended by medical consultants, all arriving LSIs and APORs from Metro Manila are also required to undergo PCR (polymerase chain reaction0 testing on the 3rd and 5th day from the date of arrival in Cebu City, wherein such testings is to be facility by their Barangay of Residence,” the EOC advisory said.

With the reduction of active COVID-19 cases here, Cebu City was placed under a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) since August 1. / dcb