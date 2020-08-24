Siquijor is COVID-19 free anew
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Siquijor is COVID-19-free again.
This as all of the four coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Siquijor province have already recovered from the infection.
The provincial government of Siquijor, in its COVID-19 bulletin posted on Monday morning, August 24, 2020, announced that it no longer has any active case of COVID-19 as of August 23, 2020, as all the four previously confirmed cases have already recovered.
Siquijor, which has maintained to be COVID-19 free for about seven months, reported its first four COVID-19 cases last August 1. All the four COVID-19 cases in the island province were locally stranded individuals (LSIs) from the National Capital Region (NCR) who tested positive when they arrived in the province.
Siquijor Governor Zaldy Villa earlier assured the public that there is no local transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in their province. /bmjo
