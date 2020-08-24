outbrain

Siquijor is COVID-19 free anew

By: Rosalie Abatayo - CDN Digital | August 24,2020 - 12:09 PM
Siquijor COVID-19 free

Siquijor is COVID-19-free anew as all of its cases have recovered, the provincial government announced on Monday. (Google Map imagery)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Siquijor is COVID-19-free again.

This as all of the four coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Siquijor province have already recovered from the infection.

The provincial government of Siquijor, in its COVID-19 bulletin posted on Monday morning, August 24, 2020, announced that it no longer has any active case of COVID-19 as of August 23, 2020, as all the four previously confirmed cases have already recovered.

Siquijor COVID-19 free

COVID-19 Bulletin of Siquijor Province for August 21 to 23, 2020. (Courtesy of the Provincial Government of Siquijor)

Siquijor, which has maintained to be COVID-19 free for about seven months, reported its first four COVID-19 cases last August 1. All the four COVID-19 cases in the island province were locally stranded individuals (LSIs) from the National Capital Region (NCR) who tested positive when they arrived in the province.

READ: Two LSIs are Siquijor’s first cases

READ: Siquijor’s 2 new COVID cases are LSIs from NCR

Siquijor Governor Zaldy Villa earlier assured the public that there is no local transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in their province. /bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.