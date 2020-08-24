Siquijor is COVID-19 free anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Siquijor is COVID-19-free again.

This as all of the four coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Siquijor province have already recovered from the infection.

The provincial government of Siquijor, in its COVID-19 bulletin posted on Monday morning, August 24, 2020, announced that it no longer has any active case of COVID-19 as of August 23, 2020, as all the four previously confirmed cases have already recovered.

Siquijor, which has maintained to be COVID-19 free for about seven months, reported its first four COVID-19 cases last August 1. All the four COVID-19 cases in the island province were locally stranded individuals (LSIs) from the National Capital Region (NCR) who tested positive when they arrived in the province.

READ: Two LSIs are Siquijor’s first cases

READ: Siquijor’s 2 new COVID cases are LSIs from NCR

Siquijor Governor Zaldy Villa earlier assured the public that there is no local transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in their province. /bmjo