Senators condemn deadly Jolo blasts, call for probe

MANILA, Philippines — Several senators on Monday condemned the deadly blasts that hit Jolo, Sulu and called on authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Twin explosions earlier rocked a barangay in Jolo, killing at least 11 people and wounding 24 others.

“I express my deepest grief about the soldiers and civilians killed in today’s twin explosions in Jolo, Sulu,” Senator Risa Hontivero said in a statement.

“Ipinagdarasal ko rin ang kaligtasan ng lahat mula sa mga gustong maghasik ng dahas at takot,” she added.

Further, she asked authorities to ensure the public’s safety and “conduct a full investigation into this act of terror.”

“Kailangan panagutin sa batas ang may responsibilidad nito,” she said.

“We are united with our kababayan in Jolo in their pursuit of justice and peace,” she added.

For his part, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go “condemn in the strongest possible terms” the bombings in Jolo.

“Walang awang pinatay ng mga pagsabog ang mga sundalong naglilingkod sa ating bayan at idinamay pa ang mga sibilyan na walang kamuwang-muwang,” he said in a separate statement.

“Wala talagang pinipiling lugar o panahon ang mga teroristang ito. Naghihirap na nga tayo dahil sa krisis na dulot ng pandemya, patuloy pa rin ang mga terorista sa kanilang hangaring guluhin at sirain ang buhay ng mga Pilipino,” he added.

Similar to Hontiveros, Go called on government agencies to ensure that those responsible for the attack to be held accountable.

“Bigyan natin ng hustisya ang mga inosenteng buhay na nawala dahil sa walang saysay na terorismo,” he added.

Likewise, Senator Richard Gordon branded as a “crime against humanity and those against any religion” the explosions in Jolo.

“We offer our prayers and condolences to the bereaved families of the casualties,” he wrote on Facebook.

Gordon, who chairs the Philippine Red Cross, said the organization has already coordinated with the local government unit and police officials for providing needed assistance to the wounded and killed.

“PRC has pre-positioned blood supply for possible use. We have adequate blood supply in PRC Zamboanga Chapter and we will be sending them to the Sulu Chapter so blood requirements can be immediately addressed,” he said.

“All nearby Red Cross chapters are already activated and on full alert. Everybody should take precautions because it could be a series of explosions,” he added. / ac