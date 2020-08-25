Lapu-Lapu’s active cases down to 285

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Active cases of the coronavirus disease in Lapu-Lapu City is now at 285 with 1, 722 recoveries.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the drop in the city’s active cases is an indication that they are already winning in their battle against the infection.

As of Monday, August 24, Chan said his city logged a total of 2, 109 cases of which only 285 remain active. The city has also logged 102 COVID-related deaths.

Chan said that from reporting double-digit figures, the city’s COVID reporting is now down to a single-digit per day. The city’s recoveries, on the other hand, is now on triple-digit.

“Ang akong kalipay nga nagtan-aw sa maayong numero sa atong syudad dili masukod nga mihatag kanako og dakong kadasig nga haduol na kita sa kadaugan batok niining COVID-19,” Chan said.

(The joy that I now feel while looking at the figures is immeasurable and this gives me the enthusiasm that our victory in this fight against COVID-19 is already within our reach.)

Still, Chan is asking Oponganons to continue to observe health protocols to prevent the spread of the infection.