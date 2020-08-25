Liloan logs six new recoveries on Aug. 24

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Liloan town logged six new recoveries with no new cases of the coronavirus disease on Monday, August 24.

With the addition, this northern Cebu town’s recoveries now total to 215.

“The notable decrease of the active cases of Covid-19 in Liloan is the product of the concerted efforts of all municipal government and barangay officials and employees as well as all Liloanons who have strictly but patiently followed all ordinances, executive orders and safety protocols,” Mayor Christina Frasco said in an advisory that was posted on her town’s official Facebook page.

However, Frasco said that notwithstanding the decrease in the number of active cases the past weeks “the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.”

Frasco asked her constituents to continue to observe proper hygiene and follow health protocols imposed to prevent a spread of the infection.

New Recoveries

Liloan town’s six new recoveries include a municipal government worker, who was exposed during his field works, and a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company nurse.

The government employee, Patient No. 252, is a 33-year-old resident of Barangay San Vicente.

The BPO nurse, Patient No. 237, got her infection after she was exposed to his mother, Patient No. 238.

“All of them have already tested negative of Covid-19 and will continue to be monitored until their full recovery,” the town’s advisory reads.