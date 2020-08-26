Talisay City active cases down to 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Talisay City has dropped to 25 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, despite the addition of two new infections on the same day.

In a late-night post, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) said that the active cases are found in 13 of the city’s 22 barangays with each of these barangays averaging two cases except for Candulawan that has five.

The barangays with active cases are Biasong, Bulacao, Candulawan, Campo Kwatro, Cansojong, Dumlog, Lawaan 1, Lawaan 2, Lawaan 3, Linao, Mohon, Pooc, and San Isidro.

Talisay City logged two new infections on Tuesday. These are in Barangay Candulawan and in Barangay Lawaan 2.

The patient from Barangay Candulawan is a 13-year-old male, who was swabbed last August 22, 2020, as a prerequisite for a supposed international trip.

On the other hand, the 36-year-old male patient from Lawaan 2 was swabbed on August 19, 2020, after being exposed to another COVID-positive individual.

As of Tuesday, Talisay City logged a total of 832 confirmed cases of the infection with 713 recoveries. The city’s recovery rate is now at 85.7 percent.

Its death toll remains at 87 with seven other deaths still being verified. Talisay’s death rate is 10.5 percent. / dcb