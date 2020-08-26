Ex-CBCP president Oscar Cruz died due to COVID-19 — Church official
MANILA, Philippines — Former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Oscar Cruz died due to “multi organ failure caused by critical COVID-19 infection,” Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas revealed.
The CBCP earlier announced that Cruz, who was the Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Emeritus, died Wednesday morning at the age of 85 due to a “lingering illness.”
“Archbishop Oscar V. Cruz, Archbishop Emeritus of Lingayen Dagupan, died in the grace of the Lord today August 26, 2020 at 6:45 in the morning, due to multi organ failure caused by critical COVID19 infection, at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City,” Villegas said in a Facebook post.
“Following health protocols, his mortal remains will be cremated immediately,” he added.
