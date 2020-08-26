In Photos: Mandaue cops build new home for couple from Brgy Labogon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Gener and Yolly Codera will no longer have to crowd inside a makeshift shanty which they built using scrap plastic, sacks, and GI sheets.

The couple from Sitio Mahayahay in Barangay Labogon will already be sleeping in a more comfortable place thanks to the personnel of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Under its “Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko” program, cops built a new home for the Codera couple using plywood and GI sheets. They also painted the structure blue.

“The Codera family could not contain tears of joy when they saw their newly renovated house,” said an advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the Mandaue City Police Office, PRO7 .

Photos below are courtesy of the Mandaue City Police Office, PRO7 :