Clippers drop 154 points on Doncic, Mavs for 3-2 series lead
Nuggets avoid elimination with Game 5 win over Jazz
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida — Paul George scored 35 points, Kawhi Leonard added 32 and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past the Dallas Mavericks, 154-111, on Tuesday night, (Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020, Philippine time) to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who set a franchise record for points in a playoff game. Los Angeles can clinch the series on Thursday.
Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who hit a game-winner at the buzzer in Game 4 to cap off a 43-point triple-double, was held to 22 points on 6-for-17 shooting.
Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis sat out with right knee soreness. It was the second straight game the 7-foot-3 Latvian missed.
Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the third quarter of the testy game, which included six techincals and a flagrant-1 foul.
NUGGETS 117, JAZZ 107
Jamal Murray scored 33 of his 42 points in a second half where he played every minute and Denver beat Utah to avoid elimination.
The Nuggets trail the sixth-seeded Jazz 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday.
Murray was unstoppable down the stretch in nearly matching his 50-point effort in Game 4. He hit 17 of 26 shots and had eight assists, including a pass to Nikola Jokic for a 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds remaining that sealed the win.
Jokic scored 21 of his 31 points in the first quarter.
Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points for Utah while wearing a pair of bright, multicolored shoes. The sharpshooter is averaging 37.6 points over the five games.
