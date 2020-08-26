COVID-19 cases in PH surpass 200,000-mark with 5,277 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases surpassed the 200,000-mark after 5,277 new infections were recorded on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Based on the latest data provided by the Department of Health (DOH), the total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 202,361, of which 65,764 are active cases.

The National Capital Region has the most number of new cases with 3,157, followed by Laguna with 403, Negros Occidental with 304, Rizal with 237, and Cavite with 228.

Of the active cases, 91.6 percent are considered as mild cases, 6.3 percent are asymptomatic cases, 1.3 percent are critical cases and 0.9 percent are severe cases.

The DOH also recorded 1,131 new recoveries, bringing the total number of successfully recovered patients to 133,460.

Meanwhile, the country’s death toll went up to 3,137 after 99 new fatalities were logged.

The department said that it removed 80 duplicates from the total case count. Of this number, 58 recovered cases were removed.

The DOH also noted that there were nine cases previously reported as recovered, but were later identified as fatalities after final validation. [ac]