Daanbantayan has 7 new COVID-19 cases

By: Rosalie O. Abatayo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 27,2020 - 03:10 PM
DAANBANTAYAN town in northern Cebu now has 23 active cases after logging seven new infections on Thursday, August 27, 2020. (Contributed Photo/Municipality of Daanbantayan)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Daanbantayan reported seven new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Thursday, August 27, 2020, bringing the total number of infections in the town to 23.

The seven new cases in the town include five from Barangay Maya and two from  BarangayPoblacion. Of the seven, Patient 60, a 16-year-old boy from Maya, is the youngest while Patient 56, a 58-year-old woman, is the oldest.

In its bulletin, the local government said patients 56 to 60 were experiencing colds while patients 61 and 62 were asymptomatic or were not having any symptoms of the infection.

The LGU said contact tracing activities had already been conducted for the contacts of the newly-confirmed cases.

The town, located at the northernmost tip of mainland Cebu, now has a total of 62 cases with 38 recoveries and one death.

In the past months, the number of active cases in the town had dropped to as low as one. However, the active cases resurged to double digits at least twice since last June./dbs

