Barili employees’ August pay to be released on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The salary of the employees of the Municipality of Barili, which has been delayed since last August 15, 2020, will already be released on Friday, August 28. This will cover the payout for the entire month.

Barili Vice Mayor Julieto Flores gave this assurance as he assumed as acting mayor of the town this morning, in the absence of Mayor Marlon Garcia, who is now fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Flores, who has just recovered from the infection himself, has only reported back for office this week.

Flores, in an interview with CDN Digital, said the municipal council was set to hold a special session at 9 a.m. on Friday in order to authorize him to sign on behalf of the municipality for the disbursement of the salary of its over 300 casual employees.

Flores said the processing of the payout would be done immediately after the signing to ensure that the employees would be able to cash out their salaries before the day would end, especially that a long weekend was approaching.

The employees will receive their salary covering for the August 15 and August 31 payouts.

To recall, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia first mentioned the condition of her younger brother, Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia, during her address at the founding anniversary celebration of Cebu province last August 6.