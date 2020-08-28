Village chief probed for sex during Zoom meeting

A village chief in Dasmariñas town in Cavite will be investigated and may even be removed from office after being caught on video engaging in a sexual act via Zoom, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The village chief of Fatima Dos, identified only as “Estil” by the DILG, was caught having sex with his treasurer during a video conference with other village officials regarding their COVID-19 response.

‘Apalling, disturbing’

Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the illicit act was “appalling and disturbing because it goes against public morals and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of Public Officials and Employees.”

“If true, this is unbecoming of an elected government official. We assure the public that we will investigate this incident and will hold the barangay captain liable,” Malaya said in a statement.

“The DILG under the leadership of Secretary Eduardo Año does not condone nor tolerate such obscene behavior of any local government official who is expected to conduct himself in a manner befitting his public office,” he added.

Malaya said the DILG would send an investigation team to probe the incident.

Administrative cases

The team, he said, “is mandated to submit at the soonest time the result of its investigation to determine the liability of the barangay captain and his partner, and recommend his prosecution to the Office of the Ombudsman and the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Dasmariñas.”

Malaya also urged the Dasmariñas City government to investigate the village chief, saying it also has disciplining authority over barangay officials.

“If all evidence point to the culpability of Kap Estil, he can be slapped with administrative cases and may even be removed from his position as barangay captain. Public office is a public trust,” he said.

According to Malaya, “public officials are expected to display the highest moral and ethical standard as mandated by Republic Act No. 6713, also known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.”