Talisay City records 8 COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded eight new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on August 27, 2020 along with three recoveries.

In a late night post, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that the cases were recorded from Barangays Dumlog, Candulawan, Mohon, and Pooc.

Seven out of the eight cases are contacts of previously recorded cases, including a family in Barangay Pooc who tested positive to the virus.

The family was composed of a 67-year-old male, 40-year-old female, 7-year-old male and a 31-year-old male, all of whom were swabbed on August 25, 2020 during contact tracing. They are currently quarantined and will be isolated.

Two of the cases are from Barangay Candulawan including a 19-year-old female and 14-year-old female.

Both are also contacts of other previously recorded cases and were swabbed through contact tracing.

Similarly, 37-year-old male from Barangay Mohon also proved positive to the virus after being swabbed during contact tracing. He lived with two previously recorded cases of the COVID-19.

The last case in the city is a 29-year-old male from Barangay Dumlog, who was swabbed last August 24, 2020 for exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city located south of Cebu City is now at 841, but only 31 of these cases are active.

The number of recoveries has increased to 716 for a recovery rate of 85.1 percent. No new deaths were recorded on August 27, 2020. /bmjo

