Netizens say Cebu City is ‘ready for MGCQ’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Netizens are now looking forward to the possibility of Cebu City downgrading to the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

In an online poll published by CDN Digital last Thursday, August 27, 2020, in its official social media handles, most of those who expressed support for the city to be placed under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) stressed the importance of sustaining health protocols.

“Cebu City is ready but still, (we) must follow what (we have) started (such as) health measures or protocols. In return, it will become a daily habit for everyone, and save lives. We can do it,” said Facebook user Angel Tagalog.

Twitter user Nick Darcy Feliz shared the same sentiments with Tagalog, and added that retaining the quarantine passes’ validity could help in curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Yes, but all Cebuanos must still adhere to the standard health protocols: wearing of face mask/shield, social distancing, & frequent hand washing/sanitation. Retaining the quarantine pass scheme seems to work in controlling the crowds in public/commercial places & the traffic,” Feliz tweeted.

Majority of netizens from Facebook and Twitter agreed that Cebu City needs to further ease its quarantine restrictions in an effort to revive its already dwindling economy.

“Yes, get the economy moving again. get people back to work,” said Twitter user Neil Streeter.

While users of Facebook and Twitter expressed support on further downgrading Cebu City’s GCQ, those on Instagram however, are still hesitant.

Some Twitter users also said the public should be wary of the remaining active COVID-19 cases in the city. Others stated that placing the city under MGCQ but with stricter protocols still in effect defeats the status’ objectives.

Cebu City is the only area under GCQ that decided to sustain the purpose of quarantine passes.

Foregoing them in communities under GCQ and MGCQ have been greenlighted by the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force.

Cebu City, based on the latest COVID-19 bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), has documented a total of 9,566 cases.

Of this number, 8,302 or comprising around 87 percent, were classified as recoveries. The city’s COVID-19-deaths reached 647, translating to a case fatality rate (CFR) of 6.76 percent.

It can be recalled that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) reverted Cebu City to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) last June 16 due to rapid transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The city was only downgraded to GCQ last August 1. /bmjo

Reporter’s note: This is an informal survey conducted and released online by CDN Digital.