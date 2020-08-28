MGB-7 says Agsungot road is not safe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 300-meter portion of the Upper Agsungot road in Barangay Agsungot, Cebu City is not safe for the traveling public and has to be closed.

This is the recommendation of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) following the minor landslides that occurred in the area last August 19, 2020.

Read: Rock wall in Brgy Agsungot, Cebu City collapses due to rain

According to Councilor Jerry Guardo, the City Council’s chairperson for the committee on infrastructure, MGB-7 analyzed the area and found out that the narrow road is nestled in a steep road cut between a highly fractured weathered rock and a creek. The steepness of the mountain where the road was built also makes the road dangerous for travelers who may be hurt during landslides.

Read: MGB-7 tells Cebu City to widen of road in Agsungot following mini landslide

With this, MGB-7 recommended the closure of the said road and construction of a diversion road in the area.

“For the meantime, dili gyod makaagi ang mga sakyanan hasta ang mga motors. Ang immediate gyod nato nga solution kay diversion road,” said Guardo.

(For the meantime, the cars cannot pass and even motorcycles. Our immediate solution would be a diversion road). There is an urgent need for us to find another road.)

Guardo gave the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) a deadline of one week to come up with a project works and estimates (POWE) for the design they have presented to the mayor on August 27, 2020.

The councilor hopes that the city can fast track the building of this diversion road so that people living in Agsungot will have a safer road to use.

The city will also clear the road where the landslide occurred, but Guardo said it will remain closed as the area is still dangerous to motorists. /bmjo