Expect strict security measures to stay in Cebu City even under MGCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Should Cebu City be downgraded to a more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), expect the strict security measures to remain.

This is what Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said on Friday, August 28, 2020, as the city awaits for an announcement from the government on what the classification will be after this month.

Ferro is taking cue from Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, who earlier said that some security measures will remain should the city be downgraded to MGCQ.

“The good Mayor of Cebu is having a good intervention like the Q Pass will be used, curfew, the QCPs and checkpoints will be maintained and stricter implementation of the minimum health standards will be done, recorida, information dissemination — I believe we could sustain. We should not be complacent,” said Ferro.

Ferro, also on Friday, said he personally is recommending that Cebu City should remain under GCQ for several reasons, including the status of his police force in the city.

But Ferro assured that the security will remain as per the request of a local government unit (LGU).

Ferro added that together with the government and other private organizations, a thorough analysis of the medical capacity and overall situation of the city is being considered to be able to come up with the best action needed for the city. /bmjo