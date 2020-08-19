Santander mayor to require use of face shields starting Sept. 1

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Starting September 1,2020, employees and visitors of the different municipal and barangay offices in Santander in southern Cebu will be required to wear face shields on top of their face masks.

The policy will also apply to all vendors and shoppers in this fourth class municipality that is located about 134 kilometers south of Cebu City.

“NO FACEMASK, NO FACESHIELD, NO ENTRY. Adunay ipagawas nga Executive Order ang Municipyo mahitungod sa pagsul-ob og FACESHIELD,” Santander Mayor Marites Buscato said in a statement that was released this Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020.

(There will be an Executive Order that will be released with regards to the wearing of faceshields.)

Buscato ordered the wearing of face shields after her town’s active cases of the coronavirus disease increased to a total of three on Wednesday.

The mayor said that stringent measures will have to be implemented while she also ordered contact tracing and swabbing of the direct contacts of their active cases.

“Subo pamalandungon busa, magtinabangay kitang tanang Tanyonganon nga malikayan nato ang panagtakod ug dili unta kita, ug ang atong pamilya ma expose o matakdan,” Buscato said.

(This is a very sad development that is why we, Tanyonganon, will have to help each other to prevent the spread of the infection and the possible exposure of our own family members.)

Buscato is reminding her constituents of the need to avoid gatherings to celebrate birthdays, weddings, thanksgivings, and other important occasions.

She said that they should also refrain from entertaining guests in their homes and to immediately seek the assistance of their Rural Health Unit (RHU) if they feel unwell.

“Magpadayon kita sa pagtinabangay ug pagkabana aron maluwas kitang tanan,” she added.

(Let us continue to help each other and be vigilant so we will all get through this [pandemic].) /bmjo

Read: Alcoy’s active cases now totals to 6 with addition of 1 more on Aug. 19