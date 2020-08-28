Release of LSI financial aid to resume on September 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The release of the financial assistance for locally stranded individuals (LSIs) in Cebu City has been temporarily suspended in the next few days for disinfection.

The Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) said that disinfection would be conducted in the buses used by the Department of General Services (DGS), which used to transport the LSIs to the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) office in Barangay Labangon.

The distribution will continue on September 3, 2020, once the disinfection has been completed.

Aside from the disinfection, the personnel of the DGS will also be tested for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to identify any possible infection among the personnel closely handling the LSIs.

The PIO encouraged the LSIs to continue sending their application forms to the electronic mail address, [email protected] and wait for their scheduled appointment for the payouts Read more: 1,068 LSIs receive cash aid from Cebu City The financial assistance will depend on how far the LSI has to travel in order to go home. LSIs who live in any part of Cebu Province may get P1,000 while those who have to go home in other regions may get up to P5,000. The financial assistance is given to help the LSIs to go home to their provinces after the getting stuck here due to the long lockdown since March 2020./dbs