Mandaue delists 32 COVID cases, records 5 new infections

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 32 names were removed from Mandaue City’s list of coronavirus disease cases after these were found to be non-residents reducing the city’s official tally of active cases to 208.

The data released Friday night, August 28, already included the five new cases that were also reported on the same day.

In an advisory, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said that the 32 were renting places or admitted to a hospital here the reason why they were initially listed as city residents.

“[The] Mandaue City Police Office’s Contact Tracing Tactical Operations Center (CTTOC) reported, after extensive verification, that thirty-two (32) cases listed in Mandaue City’s Official Database are confirmed to be non-residents of Mandaue City. After referral with DOH Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU), it has been approved that these cases be delisted from the City’s Official Database,” the advisory reads.

On Friday, the Local Task Force against COVID-19 passed resolution Resolution No. 08262020-1 to authorize the listing of the 32 cases.

PIO said that 16 of the 32 were traced to have come from Cebu City. The others came from the cities of Lapu-Lapu City – 6, Danao – 1, and Talisay – 1 and the municipalities of Carmen – 3, Consolacion – 2, Sibognga – 1, Liloan – 1 and Cordova – 1.

“Common reasons why non-Mandaue City residents are in the City’s database include: insufficient data provided by the patients, patients temporarily staying in Mandaue City who indicate Mandaue City as their address, and indicating a hospital in Mandaue City as their address,” PIO said.

Meanwhile, Mandaue logged five new cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday. Two of the city’s new cases come from Barangay Pagsabungan while one each comes from Barangays Basak, Cubacub, and Tipolo.

The city also listed 10 recoveries on the same day which brings to a total of 1, 760 the number of those who already recovered from the infection.

Its new recoveries are from Barangays Centro – 3, Bakilid – 2, Casuntingan – 1, Guizo – 1, Jagobiao – 1, and Paknaan – 1 while one more recovery was listed as “unverified.”

As of Friday, Mandaue City logged 208 actives cases; 1, 760 recoveries; and 92 deaths.