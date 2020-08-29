DSWD-7: 1,800 PUV drivers receive cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 1,800 drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Central Visayas received cash aid from the national government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development here (DSWD – 7) reported.

DSWD – 7, in a press release dated August 27, 2020, said these drivers belonged to households qualified to receive the Special Amelioration Program (SAP).

“These were drivers whose families were eligible based on the guidelines set for the Social Amelioration Program but have not yet claimed assistance from any government agencies and have not been included in the first tranche and wait-listed of the SAP,” said DSWD – 7.

Each eligible PUV driver in Cebu, DSWD – 7 said, received P12,000 of emergency cash assistance while P6,000 were for those from Bohol and Negros Oriental.

The agency quoted its assistant regional director for operations, Shalaine Marie Lucero, saying that the drivers who received cash subsidy were also endorsed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB – 7).

“These PUV drivers were certified by LTFRB whether they were transport network vehicle service (TNVS), taxi, jeepney and tricycle drivers that have associations or cooperatives,” DSWD – 7 added.

They also said that more PUV drivers, who were among those severely impacted by the economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, could receive financial assistance from the national government.

“There might be additional drivers to receive the emergency subsidy of SAP if they are traced and found-out to be eligible for the program,” said the DSWD-7.

Cebu is among the provinces in the country eligible to receive the second tranche of SAP. /dbs