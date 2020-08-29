Release of unclaimed senior citizen’s cash aid starts today

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The unclaimed financial assistance of senior citizens in Cebu City will be released or distributed starting today, Saturday, August 29, 2020. These are those who did not receive yet their cash aid covering the months of April, May and June 2020.

The Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) said that senior citizen financial assistance distribution for South District residents is being held at the Cebu Coliseum until 5 p.m. today.

The financial distribution will continue until August 31, 2020.

For the North District residents, they can claim their financial assistance on September 1 and 2, 2020.

The city government reminds senior citizens that they must send an authorized representative to get the assistance since the stay-at-home order for senior citizens are still in effect.

The authorized representative must bring an authorization letter, a valid identification card (ID), and the senior citizen’s ID in order to claim the senior citizen’s financial assistance.

Each senior citizen should receive three months worth of assistance or P3,000. However, if the senior citizen has died, then the senior citizen will receive assistance due to him or her until his or her death.

Another tranche of the financial assistance for July, August, and September will also be distributed to the senior citizens starting September 3, 2020, through house to house distribution.

Just like before, the senior citizen must post his/her information on a bond paper outside the house including the name, the senior citizen’s ID number, sitio and barangay.

The senior citizens are asked to wait in their homes for this third tranche of distribution./dbs