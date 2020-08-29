A young fashionista in Cebu transforms old leggings to new ensembles

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Can you imagine a pair of leggings being transformed into a completely new ensemble?

Hanna Macarasig, 23, from Cebu City wanted to make use of some of her old torn leggings and decided to transform them into new ensembles ready for any occasion.

“I want to inspire others and tap their creativity. I think this would inspire everyone to make more out of this pandemic. This would be a perfect time to reconnect with old passions and start new hobbies and spark interests,” she said.

And so she did.

Especially since becoming a fashion designer has been her long childhood dream, she dived into enhancing her sewing and fashion designing skills while being at home with the use of her old and torn pairs of leggings.

And did we mention she sews these new ensembles by hand? Impressive isn’t it?

This young fashionista is a business-minded person as she sometimes alters clothes she buys in the thrift shop and makes them look new and fashionable.

Don’t you think this fashionista’s creativity is put to good use? /dbs