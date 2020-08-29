The Heritage of Filipino Cuisine

“Heritage is Waterfront Mactan’s retelling of the stories of the Filipinos through food. We showcase the different techniques, specialties and recipes of the different and diverse regions of the Philippines,” said Executive Chef Tristan Encarnacion.

Just like any other story books, Heritage shares the different stories through multiple chapters, highlighting different facets of Filipino cuisine in each. This is done so by having different sets of menu items, carefully curated to bring about the story each chapter tells.

In the first chapter of this gastronomical story, Lasa: Innovative Filipino Cuisine offers a bolder take of the Filipino classics. Headed by Chef Tristan, the esteemed culinary team prepared different dishes which use collaborative regional techniques and ingredients.

“Lasa will be the first of many chapters of Heritage. Basically, the whole storyline will revolve around Filipino culture and stories, but presented through food. People will definitely have to look out for what we have in store for them, and Heritage is just the beginning,” Chef Tristan said.

A new dining outlet from Waterfront Mactan, Heritage is unlike the classic restaurant set-up of tables, chairs and servers, the menu items and the ordering system of this virtual restaurant are all done online.