IN PHOTOS: Downtown Cebu City on Aug. 29

What used to be a tourist hotspot on ordinary days before the pandemic is now just an area without people this Saturday afternoon, August 29, 2020. | via Morexette Marie Erram #CDNDigital
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s general community quarantine (GCQ) status is about to end this August 31.
Three days before the deadline, people can be seen milling along the streets in downtown Cebu City despite limited public transportation. Only modernized jeepneys and buses were allowed to operate on the city’s roads during its GCQ phase.
With the quarantine status in Cebu City being eased, people are starting to go out, and of course wearing the necessary face masks and face shields as seen this afternoon along downtown area.| #CDNDigital Morexette Marie B. Erram
More vehicles are slowly being seen in the streets especially in the downtown area of Cebu City. | CDNDigital Morexette Marie B. Erram
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) downgraded Cebu City’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) mode to GCQ last August 1. It was extended to August 31.
READ MORE: Changes to take note in Cebu City’s extended GCQ
Passengers queue to hop a ride on buses and modern jeeps along Colon Street on Saturday, August 29, 2020. | via Morexette Marie Erram
Passengers board a bus in downtown Cebu City in this August 29, 2020 photo. | #CDNDigital Morexette Marie B. Erram
A rider leisurely pedals his bike along the empty streets of downtown Cebu City on August 29, 2020| | #CDNDigital Morexette Marie B. Erram
The Cebu City Traffic Office patrols the downtown Cebu City streets in the afternoon of August 29, 2020. | | #CDNDigital Morexette Marie B. Erram
/dbs