IN PHOTOS: Downtown Cebu City on Aug. 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s general community quarantine (GCQ) status is about to end this August 31.

Three days before the deadline, people can be seen milling along the streets in downtown Cebu City despite limited public transportation. Only modernized jeepneys and buses were allowed to operate on the city’s roads during its GCQ phase.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) downgraded Cebu City’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) mode to GCQ last August 1. It was extended to August 31.

READ MORE: Changes to take note in Cebu City’s extended GCQ

/dbs