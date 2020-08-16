Changes to take note in Cebu City’s extended GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The general community quarantine (GCQ) in Cebu City has been extended to August 31, 2020 and not much will change in the strict implementation of the quarantine protocols in the city.

Under the Executive Order (EO) No. 88 of Mayor Edgardo Labella, which he issued on Saturday, August 15, 2020, the stay at home order remains for all senior citizens and 21-year-olds and under.

Exemptions are made for authorized personnel outside residence (APOR) such as medical professionals, government workers, and workers of establishments allowed to open under the GCQ.

Entertainment establishments will remain closed such as gaming establishments, concert halls, and indoor cinemas. Libraries, museums, tourists destinations, amusement parks, and related areas will remain closed as well.

The quarantine passes will still be in effect as well with the corresponding number coding depending on the last number the QR code allowing odd ended passes to go out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while even ended passes may go out on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

All passes may also be allowed to go out on Sunday. The Carbon Market schedule based on the first letter of the name will also remain.

The curfew remains from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, but operating establishments may close at 11 p.m.

However, various changes have been added into the EO 88 easing a few restrictions or regulating certain activities allowed under GCQ.

Here are the changes a Cebu City resident should take note in EO 88:

Half-day Sunday

On Sundays, pass holders can go out only half the day depending on the last number of their QR code. The odd number ended passes can go out from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., while even number ended passes can go out from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. only.

Those who wish to go out must still bring their quarantine passes except for workers who will be on duty on Sundays.

10 percent capacity for churches

The churches, mosques, and temples have now been allowed to hold services up to 10 percent capacity of the establishment provided the attendees to follow the basic safety protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks, and regular disinfection.

Internet cafes, drive-through cinemas, gyms, review centers can open under 30 percent capacity

Additional establishments have been allowed to open under the GCQ extension provided they will only operate at 30 percent capacity.

This includes drive-through cinemas, fitness gyms and sports center, testing and tutorial centers, review centers for medical courses, pet grooming services, internet cafes, and establishments offering personal care except for full-body massage.

For sports and fitness facilities, individuals cannot share equipment and no group workouts of group sports can be held.

Internet cafes can only be open for research and educational purposes only.

Barber salons can offer more services

Barber salons and salons for women can now provide more service except for full body-massage.

This means services such as waxing, hair treatment, manicure, pedicures, and others are now allowed provided the establishment to follow the necessary health protocols procedure for close-contact services.

However, tattoo shops still cannot open under the extended GCQ.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella urged the public to remain vigilant under the extended GCQ.

“Nakita nato sa mga kalamboan kalabot sa pandemya nga adunay dakong kausaban sa mga natala nga kaso sa COVID-19 sa syudad. Niminus atong mga kaso ug daghan ang mga naayo sa maong sakit,” said the mayor.

(There is a big development in Cebu City regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The cases have lessened and many have recovered from the virus.) /dbs