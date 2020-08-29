Tile setter, masseur nabbed with P680K shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A tile setter and a part-time masseur were caught with an estimated P680,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Talisay City on August 29, 2020.

Marjun Cabaluna, 25, of Barangay Campo 3; and Joselito Abejo, 41, of Barangay Linao, were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lara, Barangay San Roque, said Agent KitKat Fortaleza, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Fortaleza said that at least 100 grams of suspected shabu was confiscated from the suspects, which had a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P680,000.

He said that the target of the operation was Cabaluna, who fronts as a tile setter.

Fortaleza said his cohort, Abejo, was a part-time masseur.

He said that they conducted the operation against Cabaluna after two weeks of putting him under surveillance.

The two suspects were detained at the PDEA-7 detention cell pending the filing of illegal drug charges. /dbs