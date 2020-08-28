PDEA-7 agents nab HVT, net P340K shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another high-value target or HVT was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) this 4:30 p.m. August 28, 2020.

The suspect identified as Rodolfo Caburnay Babaw, a resident of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, where the buy-bust operation was also conducted, was found in possession of 50 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P340,000.

According to PDEA-7 Agent Kitkat Fortaleza, Babaw was monitored for about two weeks before the operation after an informant verified his involvement in illegal drug activities.

Fortaleza said that Babaw could dispose about 50 grams of illegal drugs a week in Barangay Tisa.

Babaw was detained in PDEA-7 detention facility in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, pending the filing of illegal drug charges./dbs